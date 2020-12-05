When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Dec. 1.

What happened: Appointments to various city authorities, boards and commissions took center stage at the committee meeting held via Zoom. Council’s personnel committee voted to move forward with the appointment or reappointment of 12 individuals to fill terms on that are expiring on four different bodies. Those nominations will now go to the full Council for approval at its Dec. 8 meeting.

Background: While the elected mayor and City Council members have primary responsibility for the operation of city government, they are assisted by the appointed members of 30 different authorities, boards and commissions. Members of those bodies are appointed and approved by the council.

The new nominee: The committee advanced the nomination of Elizabeth De Santo, a Franklin & Marshall environmental policy and law professor, to fill a seat on the Historical Commission currently held by Stephanie Townrow. Townrow, who recommended De Santo to Council, is stepping down at the end of the year due to academic commitments.

Reappointments: The committee also advanced the reappointments of 11 individuals whose current terms are expiring, including Christina Diehl and Marshall Snively for the City Revitalization & Improvement Zone Authority, James Wagner and Rev. Timothy Mentzer to the Downtown Investment District Authority, Donald Main and Mimi Shapiro to the Historical Architectural Review Board, Christopher Peters and Steve Funk to the Historical Commission and David Nice to the Higher Education Authority. Additionally, the committee advanced the appointment of Robert Shenk and Harvey Miller to the Zoning Hearing Board, with as a regular member and Miller as an alternate.

Why it matters: The Historical Commission advises Council on the impact of construction and demolition on neighborhoods, while the Historical Architectural Review Board advises Council on applications for exterior modifications to properties within the historic district. The City Revitalization and Improvement Zone Authority and the Higher Education Authority, are independent agencies formed primarily to raise money independently for specified projects. The Zoning Hearing Board is a quasi-judicial body that hears appeals on zoning matters and grants variances and special exceptions to the city’s zoning ordinance.

Quotable: “We’re really lucky to have people who are dedicated and have the desire to serve in our city,” said Council member Amanda Bakay.

What’s next: Patrick Hopkins, the city’s director of administrative services, presented Council with a detailed briefing on the city’s proposed 2021 budget introduced last week by Mayor Danene Sorace. On Dec. 8, the full council will vote to advertise the spending plan, taxes and associated fees. Final adoption of the budget and the tax ordinance is planned for a special meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 29.