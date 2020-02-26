- When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Feb. 25.
- What happened: A team of first responders were honored for their roles in saving the life of a 60-year-old man who suffered cardiac arrest while performing at a local club.
- Who’s who: City police Officers Ryan Work and Eric Denlinger, firefighters Andrew Lefever, Kevin Ulmer and William Nonnemacher, and Susquehanna Valley EMS ambulance crew members William Kanoff and Thomas McIntyre were honored with a resolution by council and commendations from the Emergency Health Services Federation for their roles in saving the man.
- Background: Susquehanna Valley EMS Chief Michael Fitzgibbons credited the quick response and the teamwork between police, firefighters and his crew with saving the man’s life. The police were first on the scene and shocked the man twice with the automated external defibrillator they carry in their cars. Firefighters arrived right after police officers and assisted in continued cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The ambulance crew arrived minutes later and shocked the man, who was not identified, again, then transported him to the hospital when he was revived.
- Why it matters: Such survival cases are rare. Fitzgibbons said last year there were 1,800 victims of cardiac arrest in Lancaster County, very few of whom survived. According to the American Heart Association, the survival rate for patients who suffer cardiac arrest outside of a hospital is just 10.6% and just 8.3% survive with good neurologic function as this victim did.
- Quotable: “We appreciate being able to celebrate good things that happen. We don’t get to do that too often,” Fitzgibbons said. “This gentleman received three shocks to his heart. When the third shock happened, the gentleman actually awoke and said ‘Get off my chest, you’re hurting me.’ Very few times does that happen.”
- Other business: Council also approved the hiring of five new firefighters. Kenneth Bidlack, Sean Carroll, Gregory Galante, Richard Hohenwarter and Michael Wertz were all hired conditionally, subject to their successful completion of the fire academy.