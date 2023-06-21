When: Lancaster City Council meeting, June 13.

What happened: After dealing with bonds and budgets throughout three Lancaster city administrations, Patrick Hopkins received a standing ovation during his last meeting as administrative services director. Hopkins, who is retiring at the end of the month, will continue to work for the city as a consultant.

Quotable: “It has been the honor of my life to serve my city and our residents for more than 20 years under Mayor (Janice) Stork, Mayor (Rick) Gray, and Mayor (Danene) Sorace,” Hopkins said in his resignation letter. In a written response to questions after the meeting, he said he and his wife plan to split time between Maine and their Lancaster home.

Praise: Sorace said Hopkins led the city through two crises — the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic — negotiated countless contracts, shepherded 20-plus budgets and has “been very much a part of the story of success in the city of Lancaster.”

What’s next: Hopkins’ position is advertised on the city’s website with an annual salary of $125,000 to $150,000.

Facebook comments: Neither Sorace nor Council member Janet Diaz said anything about accusations Diaz made recently on Facebook calling Sorace’s comments at another public meeting racist, but resident John Gouveia spoke about the accusations. “Some people thought the mayor should apologize for these remarks,” he said. “Some people thought that they were negative. I can’t see that.”

Background: Diaz this month wrote a social media post about a meeting at which Sorace lauded the work of Milzy Carrasco, the city’s director of neighborhood engagement. Diaz took issue with Sorace saying of Carrasco, “I had never met a red-haired Puerto Rican before.” Diaz’s post did not directly name Sorace, referencing the mayor as a “Lancaster city official” and “D.S.” Diaz later told LNP | LancasterOnline the comments were recorded and publicly shared, so anyone could figure out who “D.S.” is. Diaz wrote in her post that the comment “implies that all Puerto Ricans should fit a certain stereotype or have a specific appearance, which is incorrect and unfair.” Diaz called the comments “disrespectful and dehumanizing” and said, “I been saying this for years she’s a racist and use people of color to cover it!”

Gouveia’s view: Gouveia said he defines racism as someone using their power to enforce their prejudices by placing someone else at a disadvantage — something he said doesn’t fit given Sorace hired Carrasco and was celebrating her work.

Quotable: “We have to be careful with our terms like ‘racist.’ It doesn’t apply here, ” Gouveia said. “I see that at some point there, we’re supposed to figure it out when the mayor was referred to as ‘D.S.’ …. Well, listen, I say this to D.S., I call those comments B.S.”

Recognition: Council spent about an hour on resolutions recognizing Juneteenth, Pride Month, Immigrant Heritage Month and World Refugee Day, as well as honoring the late David Porter for his work on Tornado Alley.