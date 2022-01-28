During a special meeting Thursday, Lancaster City Council began interviewing candidates to fill former council member Xavier

Garcia-Molina’s seat, after he resigned earlier this month. The meeting was open to the public and live-streamed from City Hall.

When asked by LNP | LancasterOnline what the council is looking for in the ideal candidate, Council President Ismail Smith-Wade El said they’d love to have someone with a different perspective, a person who brings something new to the table, and also simply have the time to serve.

“And they’d have to be on the same page as City Council when it comes to affordable housing,” he said.

The new council member will serve as chair of the Public Works Committee.

Seventeen city residents have applied to take the seat, 11 men and 6 women.

During Thursday’s meeting, council interviewed Democrats Ahmed Ahmed, Colin Heinle, Ricardo Almodovar, Jeff Coon, Pamela Craddock, Marquis Lupton and Ole Hongvanthong; Republican Elizabeth Elias; and Joey Dastra of the Golden Goose Party. Republican Elizabeth Figueroa withdrew her application. For council to be able to meet with all applicants before making a decision, an additional meeting will be held Tuesday.

Candidates were given 3 minutes to give an opening statement. After that, they were asked several questions tailored to their speeches. The candidates were also asked why they applied for the position and why they would be the best person to fill the seat.

Asked why he would be best, Coon said “Can I be honest? I don’t know if I would be the best choice, but I have adopted Lancaster city as my home city as much as anybody can, and I have an eagerness to learn more about the community.”

The common thread among the candidates was their community engagement and passion for the city. Many of them mentioned continuing working to end homelessness and improve accessibility to city services.

“You know, homelessness is not a criminal problem,” Ahmed said. “Sometimes, we as a society may have not held our end of the bargain to these individuals.”

The next meeting will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m., when the following candidates will be interviewed: Democrats Charlotte Katzenmoyer, Alex Thompson, and Katie Walsh; Republican Dale Shenk; independents Seth Mariscal, Alexandria Marquart, John Shuba and Carol Ann Parrish.

At City Council’s Feb. 8 meeting, a motion will then be made to appoint a candidate to the seat. There will be an opportunity for public comment at this meeting.