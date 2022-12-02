When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Nov. 22.

What happened: City council, in a 6-0 vote, approved using $5 million of the city’s $39.5 million American Rescue Plan Act funds for several affordable housing projects. Council member Katie Walsh abstained from voting because she works for the Lancaster Area Housing Authority, one of the recipients of the city’s ARPA funds.

Background: This is the second round of rescue funds being allocated to housing. Last year, City Council also approved using $5 million for affordable housing projects.

Recipients: The following organizations are awarded: SDL Devco, Chestnut Housing Corp., YWCA Lancaster, Community Basics Inc., Lancaster/Lebanon Habitat for Humanity, Partners with Purpose, Tenfold, SACA Development Corp. and the Lancaster Area Housing Authority. Their projects will allow for 85 new affordable housing units in the city and the rehabilitation of 443 existing units. In total, the city received 14 proposals.

Transparency: Before the vote, Darlene Byrd, city resident and founder of the South Ann Concerned Neighbors group, questioned the city’s transparency process when selecting the recipients. The group proposed a project which was rejected. “I am very concerned about the conflict of interest that the mayor’s husband sits on the Habitat for Humanity board, which was awarded money,” she said, adding: “I’m not saying anything was done wrong. I’m talking about transparency, and it doesn’t look good when your husband sits on a board and he gets money.”

Mayor’s response: After Byrd’s comment, Mayor Danene Sorace emphasized that the conflict of interest policy is publicly stated on the city’s website. She also noted that the concerns brought up by Byrd were publicly shared. “Legal has reviewed that and we have made that very transparent.” Lancaster/Lebanon Habitat for Humanity will receive $450,000 for the construction of seven units.

South Ann project funding: The South Ann project did not receive any funding this time. The city has about $1.6 million left in ARPA funds to use on affordable housing. Sorace said last week the South Ann Street project could be considered at a later time. The city hasn’t released anything concrete about next steps.

Quotable: Before the vote to award funds for affordable housing, council member Jaime Arroyo, who has been part of a committee scoring the proposals along with elected officials and city staff, said: “On behalf of the committee, we’re extremely proud of this recommendation and hope to have council support to make this historic and much needed investment in our community,” he said.

Public comment: Barbara Wilson, executive director of Lancaster City Housing Authority, expressed gratitude after the vote. The housing authority will receive $1.05 million for the rehabilitation of 270 units, mainly housing seniors and people with disabilities. “These funds will provide a tremendous increase in repairs that are fundamentally needed,” she said.

Proposed budget: Sorace presented the city’s proposed 2023 budget, a $71.8 million spending plan. To help fund expenditures, she proposed an 8% increase in real estate tax. If approved, the millage rate would be 12.64 mills. For a property assessed at $100,000, the tax bill would be $1,264. Council will meet Dec. 10 to look further into each budget line before giving a final vote later in the month.

What’s next: Lancaster City Council will meet for their next committee meeting, Dec. 5.