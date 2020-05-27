When: Lancaster City Council meeting, May 26.

What happened: Several programs to improve quality of life for residents will continue to be funded under plans council approved for the city’s $1.7 million federal Community Development Block Grant allocation. Meeting by teleconference, the council also approved plans for the use of $146,000 in federal Emergency Solutions Grant funding.

Background: The city’s five-year plan — in its final year — calls for the block grant money to be used for improved housing and services for low-income residents. The plan also looks to improve accessibility for the handicapped and to address homelessness.

Why it matters: The city uses block grant funds to help pay for codes enforcement, critical repairs and lead remediation, and for extra police patrols in lower income areas of the city. The funds also are used to address blight. The newly approved plan will help fund street repairs, provides money for a housing social worker position and contributes $37,000 to the city’s small business development fund. The emergency solutions money will be used to fund the Rapid Rehousing program for the homeless.

Quotable: “We did scrubbing and creative budgeting and figured out how to shake loose a few dollars,” said Chris Delfs, the city’s director of community Planning and economic development, in explaining how they were able to fit new programs into the funding.

Other business: The city is still working to project the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the budget. But Mayor Danene Sorace said the city’s situation is “very serious.” Sorace estimated the city will lose $2 million in revenue due to the pandemic. At the same time, Lancaster faces a number of higher expenses next year for pensions and debt service. Council passed a resolution calling on the federal government to provide assistance to municipal governments, but Sorace said the politics involved in state and federal aid have been “utterly exhausting.”

What’s next: The city is waiting for additional information from the state and county about any funds it will receive under the federal CARES Act stimulus bill. Those funds can be used only for eligible COVID-19 expenses, not to replace lost revenue. Council will receive an update on the CARES funding and the city’s updated financial status at a meeting next month.