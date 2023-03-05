When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Feb. 28.

What happened: Council members gave final approval of the Downtown Investment District’s proposed 2023-28 plan, which includes an incremental tax millage rate increase for properties within the district, an expansion of borders and increased service throughout the district. City Council was presented with the plan Feb. 6, followed by a first reading Feb. 14.

Tax rate: The investment district’s tax levy will increase from 1.57 to 2 mills through fiscal year 2025 and then to 2.45 mills by 2028. The 2.45 level is where the rate was before being lowered to 1.57 mills following the most recent Lancaster County property reassessment.

Boundaries: The expansion of borders includes the addition of the properties on the 200 block of West King Street to Mulberry Street. While another district border currently stops at the first block of South Prince Street, the new plan would take that just past Vine Street, executive director David Aichele said during a presentation early February. In total, the new boundaries include 733 properties, 84 of which are tax-exempt, such as various government buildings, faith-based institutions and nonprofit organizations. The 649 taxable properties reflect about 487 property owners.

Public spaces: The district, in cooperation with the city, will provide a dedicated cleaning team member to provide an inviting public space in both Ewell Plaza and Binns Park seven days a week. The district will also make incremental increases to the hours of service of their clean and safe teams, as well as outreach positions. The plan projects that development within the investment district will continue to grow, with increasing revenue, but also increasing pedestrian traffic and a greater need for clean and safe services.

Timeline: The current Downtown Investment District plan expires on April 30. The newly approved plan will be effective from May 1 of this year to April 30, 2028.

Home rule update: Mayor Danene Sorace told council about recent community home rule meetings, saying the meetings, three of which had been held at the time of her report, were well-attended. “There have been lots of good questions,” she said. By March 7, candidates interested in serving on a nine-member commission to study home rule must submit the necessary paperwork and signatures to get on the ballot. On May 16, voters will then decide in the primary municipal election whether there should be a commission to study home rule and, if so, who would serve on that commission.

Recognition: “I want to spotlight the Criminal Investigation Division of our police bureau for their commendable work of solving recent cases,” Sorace said during her report. “Thanks to their efforts, numerous key arrests were made corresponding with incidents on South Prince Street, Dauphin Street, Pershing Avenue and others, all related to gun violence,” she said, adding: “Their diligence in continuing to help keep our city safe both by apprehending those responsible for violent crimes and also confiscating illegal guns, which have no place in our community, is to be recognized.”

What’s next: Lancaster City Council will meet again, March 6, in council chambers. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube page.