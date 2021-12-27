When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Dec. 21

What happened: Council passed the $67 million general fund spending plan for 2022 with no increase in the property tax rate, which is staying at 11.7 mills. For a property assessed at $100,000, the rate will be $1,170 — the same as 2021.

Background: The tax rate, usually increased every second year, is staying flat for the fourth year in a row thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funding and bond refinancing savings, allowing the city to balance the budget without a tax hike.

Budget amendment: Council's vote to omit an accidental duplicate police staffing position brought the budget proposal down by $69,519, reducing the final budget from the proposed $67.1 million to about $67 million.

Increased costs: Residents will see a $4 per quarter increase in trash fees. In-city residents may also see an increase in water rates later this year, pending the Public Utility Commission's decision on the proposed 21% water rate hike for suburban customers.

COVID-19 federal funding: The budget includes $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to make up for shortfalls due to the pandemic.

Significant department budgets: At $28.7 million, the police budget is 5.6% higher than last year largely due to rising personnel costs, new equipment and four new police cars. The $13.2 million fire budget is 8.2% higher than 2021 partially due to 14 new hires, and the $5 million community planning budget is 11.2% higher because of grant reductions. However, at $11.1 million, the administrative services budget is 8.3% lower due to bond refinancing.

What’s next: The next meeting — the mayor's inauguration and the State of the City Address — will take place at 6 p.m. on Jan. 3 at the Ware Center; the meeting will also be available to stream on the city's YouTube page.