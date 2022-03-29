When: Lancaster City Council meeting, March 22, held in person and streamed online.

What happened: Lancaster City Council unanimously passed a bill allowing up to $10 million to be utilized for capital projects that have been approved by council.

Why it’s important: This ordinance addresses the project grouping level rather than individual projects. Should one council-approved project come in at $30,000 over budget and another $15,000 under budget, the city administration will not have to bring it back to council.

Background: Capital projects under the following categories are included in the bill: parks and facilities, $620,000; streets and traffic, $1 million; green infrastructure, $1.6 million; transmission and distribution, $2.4 million; Conestoga and Susquehanna water treatment plant, $4.2 million.

Cash flow: The bill is related to two resolutions approved earlier in March where council agreed to seek a tax and revenue anticipation note, $10 million, as well as a reimbursement resolution for the funds when bonds are issued later this year. This allows future bond proceeds to reimburse the spending of funds used for capital projects before the bonds are issued. The tax and revenue anticipation note approved on March 8 is covering a cash flow shortfall as there is a short-term need for the funding of capital projects.

Quotable: “Because we’re using those operating fund dollars for capital projects, that creates a cash flow shortfall in each of those funds. So what the tax and revenue anticipation is actually doing is covering that shortfall,” said Patrick Hopkins, city director of administrative services, when giving background on the topic at the city council’s last committee meeting where the bill was discussed.

Affordable housing process questioned: During public comment, former Lancaster Mayor Art Morris, asked council what went into the selection process last fall when choosing HDC MidAtlantic, a local nonprofit, to take title to 838 Marietta Ave. and develop it for affordable housing. “The process is important. You selected one firm. HDC is a good firm, that’s not what matters here. … I suggest you bring somebody in to discuss with you the role of council because quite frankly, far too often have you said yes to things without asking deep questions. It doesn’t mean that you’re opposed to the project. It just means that you’re bringing out important information,” he said.

What’s next: City Council will meet for its committee meeting, April 4.