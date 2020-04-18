When: Lancaster city council meeting, April 16.

What happened: Council took steps to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis by appropriating $250,000 to a newly established Lancaster City Small Business Emergency Fund being set up by a partnership of nonprofit economic development entities. Council also approved changes to its property tax payment plans to ease the burden on taxpayers.

Aid for small businesses: The $250,000 appropriation, in the form of a loan from the city’s Enterprise Loan Fund, will be part of a $1.25 million fund to assist city small businesses that have suffered financial distress due to the pandemic. The program will be administered by the Community First Fund, which is contributing $800,000. The remaining $200,000 will come from Assets, an organization providing training and assistance for entrepreneurs to start and grow businesses. The loans will target businesses with less than $1 million in annual revenue. The five-year loans, which will be interest-free in the first year with a 4% rate in years two through five, will be awarded based on a competitive scoring criteria. City Director of Community Planning Chris Delfs told council the criteria will include business history, number of employees, inclusive economic impact, debt ratio, amount of revenue lost due to the pandemic and storefront presence. Additional points also can be awarded for having a positive community impact and for women or minority owned businesses.

Property tax relief: Penalties for late payment of property taxes have been eliminated for the 2020 tax year and the discount period for payment of those taxes has been extended from Aug. 31 to Nov. 30. Council also modified the payment schedule for taxpayers who opt for the city’s installment payment period. The 1,040 taxpayers who made a first installment prior to the March 13 deadline now have until Aug. 31 to make their second payment, with the final payment extended to Nov. 30.

How they met: Council met using teleconferencing software, with the gathering streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel. A telephone line was made available for members of the public to call in with any comments prior to each agenda item being voted on.

Quotable: “There was no way we were going to get through this meeting without at least one technical hiccup,” said Business Administrator Patrick Hopkins after council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El’s connection was dropped, forcing a pause in the meeting until he was able to log back on. “There is nothing normal about this,” added council member Xavier Garcia-Molina. “We should embrace that a little bit.”

What’s next: The April 28 meeting is still scheduled, though the time may change. Any change will be announced on the city’s website and social media channels. After the meeting, city clerk Bernard Harris said it is yet to be decided if that meeting will be held in person or online.