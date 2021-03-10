When: Lancaster City Council committee meeting, March 9.

What happened: Council unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the use of conversion therapy on minors. The resolution supports state legislation prohibiting psychiatric treatment of minors based on the assumption that homosexuality is a mental disorder or that a patient should change his or her homosexual orientation.

State situation: Twenty states plus the District of Columbia have banned conversion therapy. Pennsylvania is not one of them.

Not a ban: The resolution condemns and opposes the practice but does not ban it in Lancaster. In 1996, Pittsburgh became the first city in the state to officially ban conversion therapy for minors. Other municipalities including Allentown, Bethlehem, State College and Yardley Borough followed suit. Penalties vary. When Philadelphia banned conversion therapy for minors in 2017, it attached penalties of fines, revocation of business licenses and potential jail time for repeat offenders. When Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh, banned it across that county last year, that council did not attach any penalties. Council President Ismail Smith-Wade El, who introduced the resolution, said he hopes the resolution is a first step. He said in a phone interview a law banning conversion therapy has potential legal problems.

Quotable: “I’m hopeful that we'll be able to get to that place (an outright ban)… ,” Smith-Wade El told City Council. “But first I wanted council to resolve and say that this practice isn’t welcome in our city. Man, queer kids have it hard enough. I’d like to see this banned and reviled not just in the city of Lancaster but in the County of Lancaster and across the Commonwealth, frankly.”