When: Lancaster Township supervisors virtual meeting, March 8.

What happened: Bausman Place Apartments Associates LP received conditional use approval for a proposed affordable housing apartment complex at 196 Charles Road.

Project details: Bausman Place will consist of five three-story buildings containing a 54 apartments with 108 parking spaces. The buildings will be on 5 acres in an R-2 zoned residential district with mostly single family and duplex homes now. The complex will be managed by Community Basics Inc. (CBI), a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 to develop and manage affordable rental housing in Lancaster County and surrounding areas. CBI now manages 11 rental communities in Lancaster County and one in York County.

Why it’s important: Jess King, Lancaster city chief of staff, spoke in an unofficial capacity in favor of the development, saying: “We need more affordable housing in Lancaster County. CBI has a good reputation.” Lisa Greener, CBI executive director, said Bausman Place will be “an asset to the community” and she submitted 17 letters of community support for the project.

What’s next: Bausman Place requested a two-year extension for formal land development plan submission to allow for funding acquisition and completion of the nearby Lancaster city water tower. Greener agreed to the board’s request that CBI reach out to township residents by providing information on the development.

New firehouse: Construction of a new firehouse for Lafayette Fire Company will begin soon, pending issuance of a construction permit. The building will be at the corner of Charles Road and Route 999 opposite Manor Shopping Center.

Important dates: April 1, street sweeping resumes on signed streets; April 30, trash/recycling bills mailed with payment due; April 12, curbside collection of yard waste begins, also woody waste facility opens.