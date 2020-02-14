When: Council meeting, Feb. 11.
What happened: City Council approved an application from Mulberry Tree Investments LLC for a plan to demolish an existing two-story home at 30 N. Mulberry St., in order to build a new three-story, three-unit residential building there. Council member Faith Craig cited a report from the city’s Historical Commission, noting “haphazard alterations” that have compromised the building’s historic value. Council member Amanda Bakay added that neighbors have voiced support for the plan.
Background: Improvements to buildings in Lancaster’s heritage conservation and historic districts require review by the city’s Historical Commission and Historical Architectural Review Board. The recommendation to council for the project at 30 N. Mulberry St. was to approve the application.
Review timeline: The application for the project was reviewed twice by the Historical Commission before a recommendation was made to City Council, where it was reviewed in a committee meeting on Feb. 3 before the vote on Feb. 11, city clerk Bernard Harris said after the meeting.
Quotable: “While demolitions of older buildings are approved in the city, they are not done lightly,” Harris said.
Events: Council members approved a resolution to recognize February as Black History Month, which council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El said is done annually. A corresponding fourth annual celebration at City Hall on Feb. 7 focused on African Americans serving the city as firefighters and police personnel. A legacy gallery installation at City Hall will remain on display until September.