When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Jan. 11.

What happened: Mayor Danene Sorace appointed Todd Hutchinson to lead the 76-member Bureau of Fire as the interim bureau chief, effective Jan. 14.

Background: Fire Chief Scott Little is leaving his position to become the Manheim Township fire chief.

New firefighters: Council approved the appointment of 14 new firefighters, the largest group of firefighters hired in the fire bureau’s 140-year history.

Higher street parking fees: Council member Amanda Bakay said the Lancaster Parking Authority plans to propose a resolution in February to raise street parking fees by $1 per hour.

Water assistance: Sorace encouraged residents to apply for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, which offers people in jeopardy of losing water service one crisis grant for drinking water service and one crisis grant for wastewater service, up to $2,500 each. Individuals can apply online at compass.state.pa.us.

Council vacancy: Council is seeking applications by 5 p.m. Jan. 24 for the seat vacated by council member Xavier Garcia-Molina. Applicants can send a resume and letter of interest to bharris@cityoflancasterpa.com or send physical copies to Lancaster City Hall, c/o Bernard Harris. Council plans to appoint a new council member Feb. 8.

What’s next: The next meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in City Hall; the meeting will also be available to stream on the city’s YouTube page.