When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Township supervisors retained the same lineup during their reorganization. Frank Howe was reelected chairman, Gerald Graham was reelected vice chairman and Jennifer Baxter was reappointed as assistant secretary. The remaining board members are Michael Sensenig, Jake Smucker and James Donovan.
Appointment: John Dienner was appointed as chairman of the planning commission, succeeding Mel Eby. Dienner owns and operates an eatery, Dienner’s Country Restaurant, in Ronks. He will serve a four-year term.
Resignation: Kimberly Hartman has resigned as the township’s tax collector. The Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau was appointed to fulfill tax collection duties in 2020.