When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, May 1.

What happened: Board members voted 8-1 to approve advertisement of the 2023-24 proposed final budget, which includes a 2.2% tax increase for the coming year. Kelly Osborne was the only board member who voted against the budget.

By the numbers: The proposed budget cites a 6.1% increase in overall expenditures on a year-over-year basis for the upcoming school year at $60.39 million. It also projects a 1.92% increase in total revenue at $60.13 million. Despite a decrease in federal funding, the 2.2% tax increase makes up some of that capital.

Cost to homeowner: “A taxpayer owning a property valued at the median homestead value of $218,950 will pay an additional $84.66 in real estate taxes in the upcoming 2023-24 school year,” the proposed budget states.

Quotable: “There were many challenges this year,” said Business Manager Keith Stoltzfus. “The budget does reflect the continuity of all programs and staffing as we’ve been discussing while planning for the long-term needs of the district.”

Board comments: Despite voting in favor of the motion, Vice President Matthew Parido shared his feelings about the budget, stating that “debt is a fixed cost,” and he would likely oppose additional borrowing in the future. This statement comes as the district prepares to make major renovations and is in the process of constructing its early childhood center.

What’s next: The board will advertise the proposed budget for the public to review prior to the June vote. It will vote to recommend final adoption of the budget at the June 5 school board meeting. The budget must be adopted no later than June 30, as required each year by the state Department of Education. Members of the public can access the proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year at www.l-spioneers.org/departments/business-office in the “Resources” section under the “Budgets” tab.

Next meeting: The next meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. May 15.