When: School board meeting, June 14, in person for members, Zoom for staff and YouTube for others.

What happened: Superintendent Kevin Peart informed the board that the district will resume normal operations for the 2021-22 school year, and the board gave him the go-ahead to modify or terminate the district COVID-19 health and safety plan as long as changes comply with state and federal guidelines.

Background: Peart wrote in a June 8 letter to families that when students return to school next year, instruction will be five days per week with no face coverings or COVID-19 vaccinations required. He told the board the state health department’s mask order expires June 28, and the Education Department won’t require student vaccinations. The district must submit a health and safety plan to the state by July 31 and will write one that is more “generic and streamlined” than last year’s. Peart will present it to the board in August.

Quotable: “Our plan is to … not, I emphasize not, recommend mandating anything more than that required by the state or health departments,” Peart said.

Public comment: Board Secretary Mary Williams read a letter from parent Rebekah Will who attached a petition signed by 276 people requesting an end to mandatory masks and vaccinations for students, staff and visitors. Will said signatories were thankful for the superintendent’s letter, and they also hope the board will ban discrimination against mask wearers or non wearers, and those vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Future meetings: The district returns to in-person meetings Aug. 2, but YouTube livestreams continue.