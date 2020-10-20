When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Oct. 19.

What happened: High school teachers, students and parents will receive a survey this week asking them to rank order attendance options for a next phase of instruction during COVID-19.

Why: Assistant Superintendent Andrew Godfrey said now that the hybrid model has been in effect for almost a marking period, it’s time to evaluate it as second period approaches. Godfrey also gave an update on kindergarten through eighth grade learning.

Background: Overall, 480 students learn fully online, and the homeschool population has more than doubled, from 110 to 258. Those numbers have allowed class sizes at the middle and elementary levels to remain low: 13 to 18 at Lampeter Elementary, 16 to 19 at Hans Herr Elementary and 20-22 at Martin Meylin Middle where one-way hallways, social distancing and staggered lunches keep students safe. At the high school, students with last names A-L attend school Mondays and Tuesdays; students with last names M-Z attend Thursdays and Fridays; all students are online on Wednesdays and on days they’re not in the building.

Options: Godfrey presented three options for high school instruction: continuing the current hybrid model, going back to five days in-person instruction, and a modified hybrid in which students get one extra day in the building. During week one, students with last names A-L attend Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays while students with last names M-Z attend Thursdays and Fridays. The next week, A-L students attend Mondays and Tuesdays while M-Z students attend Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

COVID cases: Keeping cohorts together in school and on buses helps mitigate COVID-19 dangers and makes contact tracing easier, Godfrey said. L-S has had five cases this year, four at the high school and one at Martin Meylin.

Survey: Surveys will be emailed this week to the high school community and results will be presented at the next board meeting.

Audit: An audit of district finances through June 2020 found no deficiencies. Carl Hogan of BBD of Philadelphia said COVID-19’s impact led to an increased fund balance for 2019-20. Less spending on utilities, services, employee salaries and benefits more than offset losses experienced in food service and child care because those operations were unable to generate income. The audit reported a district fund balance of $9.4 million, with $6.7 million unassigned. The capital reserve fund contains $3 million. For information, see l-spioneers.org.