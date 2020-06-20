When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, June 18.

What happened: The board scheduled a special meeting 6 p.m. June 29 to vote on two health and safety plans required by the Pennsylvania Department of Education before athletics can resume or buildings can reopen. The department requires the plans be posted on the district website before activities can resume July 1.

Timeline: Superintendent Kevin Peart said the district plans to seek families’ input to help finalize the health and safety plan for athletics and the separate plan for schools. Following their input, the proposed plans will be posted for board review on the district website by June 26, Peart said. Subsequently, more surveys will seek detailed information to create specific plans for individual schools.

Quotable: “As an example, if we find out 80% of our parents — I’m just throwing that number out — are going to elect to drive their students to school, we can’t have 80% of our population coming onto our campus within a 10-minute window,” Peart said. “We may have to adjust start times, dismissal times.”

Also: The special meeting will also include further discussion of the district’s feasibility study including funding for projects, timelines for completion and plans for an early childhood and kindergarten center.

Budget: The board unanimously passed the 2020-21 budget that reflects $53.5 million in revenue and $56.5 million in expenditures. The $3 million deficit will be covered with the fund balance. There’s no tax rate increase, so millage remains at 16.9269. To calculate a property’s tax burden, multiply the millage rate by the number of thousands of the assessed value of the property.

COVID-19: Due to the economic impact of COVID-19, the board voted to provide a 2% discount for residents who pay taxes by Sept. 30, to eliminate all late fees and to allow four payment installments for the current tax collection year.