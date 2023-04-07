When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, April 3.

What happened: Board member James Byrnes announced the buildings and grounds committee toured Martin Meylin Middle School. The committee on March 20 discussed renovations that are currently being designed by Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, an architectural design firm in Mechanicsburg. Updates to the renovations finalized last November posed a significant increase to the estimated renovation cost.

The cost: Renovations at Martin Meylin are projected to cost upwards of $43.2 million, a 34% increase from the original feasibility estimate produced in 2020. All of the proposed renovations across the district, including the early childhood education center, now total an estimated $122 million, up from approximately $91 million in the initial study. Borrowing has already taken place, including from a bank loan in 2021 and general obligation bonds in 2022.

What’s next: The buildings and grounds committee will meet next on April 17.

Home education policies: The board approved a second and final reading for updated and new policies regarding the home education program.

Why it’s important: The policies impact home-schooled students’ abilities to participate in extracurricular activities, co-curricular activities, academic courses, and career and technology education programs. Assistant Superintendent Andrew Godfrey said, “All districts are required to adopt policy and begin putting these things in place for the (2023-24) school year.”

What’s next: If the board approves the policies, the forthcoming reading will solidify academic accessibility for the home education program in the new school year. Meanwhile, the finance committee will discuss the school district’s overall budget for the 2023-24 school year on April 11. The next board meeting is at 7:30 p.m. April 17.