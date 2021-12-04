When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Dec. 2, in person and livestreamed.

What happened: Magisterial District Judge William E. Benner Jr. administered the oath of office to new board members Suzanne Knowles and Andrew Welk. They take the places of Scott Kimmel and Patricia Pontz, who did not run for reelection. Also sworn in were returning board members Dave Beiler and Dustin Knarr.

Reorganization: Melissa Herr was reinstated as president of the board. Matt Parido was appointed vice president. Parido takes over as chairperson for the academic committee with members Beiler, Knowles, Audra Spahn and community representatives Stephen McClune and Kari Steinbacher. Knarr chairs the finance committee with members Scott Arnst, Parido, Welk and community representative Amanda Roth. Beiler remains chair of buildings and grounds committee with members Jim Byrnes, Knarr, Welk and community representatives Michael Boyce and John Strange. Byrnes heads the personnel committee joined by Arnst, Knowles and Spahn; Herr heads the board of review with Beiler and Byrnes. Byrnes heads the executive committee.

Board action: The board approved the 2022-23 high school course selection guide available online. The board also approved a $15,995 purchase of transportation software Transfinder to replace Edulog.

Public comment: Resident Karen Ippolito addressed the board saying she is not in favor of banning books as were many residents who attended at the November board meeting to read graphically explicit excerpts from books they said are available in district libraries.

Quotable: “We live in a diverse world, and we should be exposing our children to all sorts of diversity in culture, religion, sexual orientation, you name it. We shouldn’t keep children in a bubble, so I’m thankful you have the books you have in the libraries and in the general curriculum,” Ippolito said.

Response: After the meeting, Herr said the district followed up with parents who attended the Nov. 1 meeting. Parents provided a list of books they were concerned about and the list was passed on to the schools and libraries. She said not all of the titles read at the November meeting are in circulation as hard copies in district libraries; however, they may be available online through OverDrive Sora, a digital library for K-12 schools, or through the public library system. Superintendent Kevin Peart added he gave parents information on current resources in libraries, and he informed them of the “challenge process” for requesting removal of library materials. Herr said no books have been officially banned.

New building: The board will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the high school cafeteria about construction of the new early childhood and kindergarten center.