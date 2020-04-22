When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, April 20.

What happened: During a meeting held via YouTube audio, the board agreed to waive rent payments from Victory Church for May and June because the congregation and staff cannot use the building during the statewide COVID-19 shutdown.

Background: Victory Church has leased the former Strasburg Elementary school building since 2015. Current rent payment is $6,574 a month. Paul Peterson, executive pastor of operations, wrote a letter to the board requesting relief from rent and utilities from May through August. The board agreed to relook at rent relief if shutdowns continue beyond June. Utility payments, $1,500 to $2,000 a month, weren’t waived.

Quotable: “I’m not comfortable totally waiving the utilities in that I feel like that would be our taxpayers subsidizing the ongoing business of the church,” board member Patricia Pontz said during a Buildings and Grounds meeting preceding the full board workshop meeting. Other board members agreed the church has been a “good partner,” and they said they want to work with the church by reducing overall monthly expenses during this time.

Also: The board approved a petition to postpone Lancaster County’s sheriff’s sale. County Treasurer Amber Martin asked municipalities and school districts to make this move in light of the current pandemic. Business Manager Keith Stoltzfus said in an email the county conducts the sale annually to ensure property taxes are paid in full. Properties with delinquent real estate tax bills not resolved in 12 to 18 months can be sold to recoup unpaid taxes.