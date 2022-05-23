When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, May 2.

What happened: Board members voted unanimously to approve the district’s 2022-23 proposed budget that includes a 1.9% property tax increase.

The numbers: The proposed budget includes total expected revenues of $57.50 million and total expected expenditures of $58.30 million. The difference will be covered using the unassigned fund balance.

What it means: The proposed tax levy will increase from 17.2485 mills to 17.5762. For an average property in the district with an assessed value of $251,900, this will mean an increase of $82.55, bringing the total real estate tax bill to $4,427.44. The increase does not exceed the 4% maximum tax hike set by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. After the meeting, board Treasurer Keith Stoltzfus said the 1.9% rate was set to balance the needs of the community and the needs of the school district.

What’s next: The final budget, with any adjustments, will be presented to the school board at the June 13 board meeting for final approval. It will be available for public viewing after June 30.

Highlights: The school board unanimously voted to renew the district’s contract with Intermediate Unit 13 for the 2022-23 school year, as well as renew dual-enrollment agreements with Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, Delaware Valley University and Penn State University. The agreement with Lancaster-based Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences offers 50% tuition coverage up to seven credits per semester.

Other business: School board unanimously approved the future sale of the former Strasburg Elementary School property, now vacant, through a sealed bid process. The property was appraised at $1.3 million — the minimum acceptable bid. Sealed bids will be accepted through June 30. Included in the sale will be a deed restriction requiring the property to be used for educational purposes for a minimum of five years.

Next meeting: The school board will meet again at 7:30 p.m. June 13 at the Lampeter-Strasburg Administration Building.