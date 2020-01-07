When: School board meeting, Jan 6.
What happened: Lampeter-Strasburg district resident Amanda Roth questioned the board about the recent feasibility study, asking how people can offer feedback, how the board will decide to proceed with the recommendations and what the time frame is.
Background: Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates Architects compiled the study after a yearlong analysis of district buildings, student population, enrollment projections and traffic. It includes deficiencies, recommendations and costs. The extensive report can be “overwhelming,” Superintendent Kevin Peart said.
Why it’s important: Peart said the buildings and grounds committee will continue discussions on how projects will be prioritized before sending it to the board for action. Once that is done, the board will conduct community conversations, hopefully before the end of this year.
Quotable: “One of the big issues has been the population at Lampeter and space utilization,” Peart said. “While there may not be a full plan to move forward, that’s just one of the things that we are hoping, administratively, to take to the board and say, ‘Can we get moving on that?’ Because if we lose a summer on that, that’s putting us back in addressing that situation there.”
Calendar: The board unanimously approved the 2020-21 school calendar. School will start Aug. 26 and end June 8, barring weather make-up days. Thanksgiving vacation is Nov. 25-30, winter vacation is Dec. 24-Jan. 1 and spring vacation is April 2-5.
Taxes: The board passed a resolution to abide by the state’s Act 1 index by not raising taxes more than the 3% allowed.