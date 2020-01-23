When: School board meeting, Jan 21.
What happened: Martin Meylin Middle School Principal Jamie Raum told the board the school’s attention to discipline as part of a continuous improvement plan has significantly reduced referrals and suspensions.
Why it’s important: Major referrals decreased from 303 last year to 153 this year. Suspensions decreased from 45 last year to 13 this year. Raum attributes the difference to formally defining major and minor referrals as well as action steps for each. Teachers handle minors, such as late arrivals or class disruptions. The principal and assistant principal handle majors, such as fighting or bullying.
Quotable: “(Teachers handle more discipline themselves) which we know by research is more effective than me sitting down with a student and giving them an after-school or a suspension,” Raum said.
Positive atmosphere: A schoolwide positive behavior program rewards students tickets for doing right. One example: Each month, a student gets to pick whatever tune they want for the passing bell, such as Queen, Ed Sheeran or Sponge Bob songs. Raum said students like the chance to pick the bell.
Other program: The middle school serves 703 students in grades six through eight, 61 of whom receive Title I reading support. This year in partnership with Susquehanna Service Dogs, facility dog Monarch attends school daily to assist children as needed and to attend events.
Also: The board approved the 2020-21 Career and Technology Center budget of $14.5 million, which contains a 1.94% increase.
— Donna Walker, LNP Correspondent