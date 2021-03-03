When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, March 1, via Zoom for members and YouTube for others.

What happened: The district entered into an agreement to purchase a maximum $11 million general obligation bond to begin the process of improvements to buildings and grounds on campus.

Background: The district hired Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates Architects more than two years ago to conduct a comprehensive study of student capacity, enrollment projections and building configurations as regards teaching, student pickup and traffic flow. Findings included a recommendation for a new building for kindergarten, school-age child care and preschool as well as improvements at all district buildings.

The cost: The projected cost of long term projects is $86 million. The bond purchase agreement approved March 1 is the first phase of financing, primarily for design development of the new primary building. The district will issue the bond from RBC Capital Markets and to Key Bank. Key Bank offered the lowest interest rate, 1.332%, of seven banks that bid on the sale. Actual total borrowing is $9.25 million for a term of eight years.

Borrowing: The agreement allows the district to increase nonelectoral debt without the consent of voters, according to the legal notice published by the district. When asked to comment about this via email after the meeting, Superintendent Kevin Peart referred to a document presented at a Feb. 22 finance meeting that shows district tax rates for the last 10 years at or below the state’s Act 1 index for Lampter-Strasburg. The district doesn’t intend to go above the Act 1 index of 3.5% for the 2021-22 year.

Also: In a written report to the board, the high school announced that Red Raven Art Gallery has awarded scholarships to Wren Miller and Jasmine Thompson. Miller will be showing as the emerging artist during the month of July. Thompson’s show will occur during August.