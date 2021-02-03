When: Lampeter-Strasburg School Board meeting, Feb. 1, via Zoom for members and YouTube for others.

What happened: The board approved three items under the business and finance category. First, the district renewed the agreement with auditor BBD LLP at $22,500, a $500 increase, to audit district finances for the current fiscal year. Second, it approved a five-year municipal lease with Fulton Bank to finance a new Dell server for $81,085 at 2.85%, or the current market rate. Third, it approved changing vendors to lease and maintain 21 multifunction printers, selecting Edwards Business Systems whose five-year pricing saves close to $170,000 over the current vendor; De Lage Landen Public Finance LLC will finance that five-year, $367,194.48 lease.

Also: Board Vice President and chair of the academic committee Patricia Pontz reported that when the committee met Jan. 11, it received feedback from parents of students learning online as the second semester begins. In an email after the meeting, Pontz said 15% of students who were in the district’s virtual program first semester were planning to return to in-person instruction for the second semester. The committee also reviewed policies for graduation requirements at the high school and Intermediate Unit 13’s Lancaster-Lebanon Virtual Solutions. The board approved changes to those policies simply to reflect the correct dates of 2021 and beyond.