When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board workshop, Feb. 22, in person and audiostreamed on YouTube.

What happened: Hans Herr Principal Jeffrey Smecker gave the board an update on the elementary school’s focus areas following two abnormal years of coronavirus distractions.

Why it’s important: To minimize distractions, staff members collaborated last summer on a plan to keep at the forefront four focus areas, aka “the big rocks”: core instruction, academic interventions, behavior interventions and families.

Quotable: “I asked the staff to visualize an empty jar and the first thing you put in are these big rocks. ... If you don’t put the big things in first, you’re never going to fit it all in,” Smecker said. “If sand, gravel and water go in, they can distract us,” and “if we put those in first and leave the big things out, we’re never going to get (the big things) in.”

Focuses No. 1 and No. 2: The first focus area is on core instruction to prioritize learning of the most essential concepts and skills, particularly math and language arts, that students learn during the day without extra support. The second focus is on academic safety nets for students who need interventions in core instruction and reinstalling services such as small group learning following a year when program specialists worked online.

Focuses No. 3 and No. 4: Positive behavior is intentionally taught. Behavior interventions have been in place for years but the pandemic highlighted practices that work: “the way we did scheduling, moved around the building, assigned students to certain areas like the playground.” Smecker said the fourth focus is to maintain positive relationships with families. Leveraging technology, used extensively when the school was closed or students were quarantined, will continue so learning will extend outside the classroom and parents will be kept in the know.

Buildings and grounds: Prior to the workshop, the buildings and grounds committee heard from Craig and Kim Smith who have been working with the Lancaster Community Foundation to fund projects in memory of their son Ryan who died of acute myeloid leukemia in March 2021. The committee gave the Smiths approval of a plan to refurbish a Hans Herr basketball court that will include at center court the number 5, Ryan’s number on the East Stroudsburg University basketball team. Ryan was a 2018 Lampeter-Strasburg graduate and basketball star. The court closest to Book Road will cost $40,000 to remove the pavement, replace the stone base and install new pavement, poles, rims and benches. The committee discussed legalities of using outside workers, insurance and maintenance, details to be worked out with the district solicitor before the project begins, most likely this summer.

