When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Sept. 20, in person and streamed on YouTube.

What happened: The board approved moving the proposed Early Childhood and Kindergarten Center out of design development and into the construction document phase. Business Manager Keith Stoltzfus presented a timeline showing that public feedback will be sought in December with bidding documents available by February.

Background: Stoltzfus summarized the project which began three years ago with a feasibility study of the entire campus. The study identified Lampeter Elementary as being over capacity, and it pinpointed critical capital projects needed for all buildings. Capital improvements — such as roofs, ventilation systems, security improvements and insulation — will also move forward with some projects going out for bid next month.

Capacity: Stoltzfus addressed a concern about enrollments following last year’s lower attendance numbers because children were pulled out during the pandemic.

Quotable: “Right now we’ve returned to pre-pandemic levels. There are some students out there with home-school, cyberschool, etc., but in general those numbers have returned. And at the same time that need for individual services has only grown over the last 18 months. We feel very strongly that this is still a very definite need in this community for this building,” Stoltzfus said.

Comment: Parent Melissa Smith said parents want to work with the board to make sure that new building is full, but if vaccines become mandated, “that’s when you’re going to see that mass exodus out of the school district and into that home-school or cyberschool curriculum.” Two other parents spoke against masks, while one parent thanked the board for making these difficult decisions.

Also: The board approved two overnight student trips for the FFA and for the Ski and Board Club. The board welcomed eight new teachers and spent some time sharing information about the district and their positions.