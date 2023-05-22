When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, May 15.

What happened: The board discussed a resolution from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association calling for charter school funding reform. Board members decided to table the discussion until they can speak with state legislators. Following that discussion, they will decide whether or not to sign the resolution.

Background: The Keystone Center for Charter Change at PSBA sent a resolution to all school districts in the state to attempt to get the state general assembly to “meaningfully revise the existing flawed charter school funding systems for regular and special education to ensure that school districts and taxpayers are no longer overpaying these schools or reimbursing for costs the charter schools do not incur.”

Charter school costs: According to the resolution, the charter school funding formula adopted in 1997 cost school districts across the state a total of $2.6 billion for the 2020-21 school year. These fees went to both brick-and-mortar and cybercharter schools. School districts are required to pay a per-student tuition for every student residing in the district who attends a charter school. As of Oct. 1, Lampeter-Strasburg had 56 students attending charter schools outside of its own virtual school.

Next steps for the resolution: As of May 16, 450 school districts have adopted the resolution, accounting for 93% of school districts in the state, according to Pennsylvania Charter Change. Superintendent Kevin Peart said the district will reach out to legislators with dates of workshop meetings in August after the summer break, in hopes they’ll be able to attend.

Payment of school meal accounts: The board discussed amendments to the payment of school meal accounts policy.

The changes: Amendments include a decrease in collection times from four weeks to two weeks for any student with a negative balance at the end of the school year. Unpaid balances will be turned over to the district magistrate for collection and fines, rather than the school dealing with it directly.

What’s next: Members will vote on the food service policy changes at the June board meeting. The next board meeting is at 7:30 p.m. June 5.

