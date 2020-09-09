LAMPETER-STRASBURG

When: Lampeter-Strasburg School Board meeting, Sept. 8.

What happened: The board discussed the ever-changing nature of the governor’s recommendations on attendance at sports events during COVID-19, even as the district prepares for its first football and soccer scrimmages Sept. 12, and its first home football game Sept. 18.

Background: Rules on attendance have gone from no spectators at events, to 25 at indoor events and 250 outdoors. State legislation under consideration could change that to allow districts to make their own decisions regarding fall sports and activities.

Quotable: Superintendent Kevin Peart called it “the next moving target” and said Lancaster-Lebanon League superintendents and athletic directors have been meeting on this more than anything else. “Our collective recommendation is that we have a common set of guidance implemented across all districts so that what’s experienced at L-S is the same as (any other) district.”

For example: Peart said the 25/250 limit doesn’t refer to spectators only, but includes players, officials, band and cheerleaders, so spectators might amount to 20 to 40. The league has discussed, for example, having no away visitors, giving priority to parents and live streaming from the press box. Once determined, guidelines will be communicated through the coaches and on the district website. Athletic Director Branden Lippy said she hopes to have decisions made and communicated to players in the next few days.

Quotable: “I know this is, number one, a source of conversation in our community and, number two, it’s a daily changing target,” said board member Matt Parido, who brought up the issue.

Also: The board approved foregoing a second reading to quickly pass a new policy for students with diabetes currently participating in athletics or extracurricular activities. The diabetes management policy allows staff members to be trained to administer medication if students’ parents permit it. Without the policy, only a school nurse could do so, and would have to be present at events outside of the school day.