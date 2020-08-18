When: School board meeting, Aug. 17.

What happened: The board discussed outside organizations’ use of athletic facilities in light of health and safety guidelines, though the item was not on the agenda. Board member Matt Parido asked about outside sports associations that use district facilities but are not regulated by the state or the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Background: In a Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting immediately preceding the board meeting, members agreed the district will require public sports groups to follow the board-approved athletics health and safety plan for district sports-related activities. Currently, that includes no spectators and no groups of more than 25.

Quotable: “We have to work together as a community if we think that we’re going to be able to open school and have kids here. We have to be following these guidelines just from a safety protocol, regardless of what your personal beliefs are. Otherwise, we’re going to be closed in a heartbeat just from the spread of the virus,” Superintendent Kevin Peart said.

School start update: Peart said 2,500 of approximately 3,000 students responded to a survey asking them to select online or face-to-face instruction for the school year. School staff are contacting the remaining 500. Families responded Aug. 4-10 as a follow-up to a previous survey. Overall, 20% of elementary and middle school students, and 13% of high school students, choose online instruction. Results confirm previous data which led the board to approve in-person instruction for students in kindergarten through eighth grade and a hybrid model for high school. School starts Aug. 26.

Professional development: In collaboration with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and Lancaster County health officials, teachers have received training on aspects of COVID-19, including how to move back and forth from face-to-face to fully online instruction should that become necessary.

Meetings: District meetings remain virtual via an audio-only YouTube feed. Find health plans and updates at l-spioneers.org.

— Donna Walker,

For LNP | LancasterOnline