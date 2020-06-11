When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, June 8.

What happened: Business Manager Keith Stoltzfus provided an update of the district’s debt and how it might finance $86 million for construction, renovations and maintenance needs over the next few decades.

Background: The district studied all campus buildings to identify improvements needed for student safety and learning. Called the Feasibility Study, the comprehensive plan includes multiple projects that can be completed without impacting millage, according to RBC Capital Markets.

Funding: Stoltzfus presented RBC’s analysis that showed borrowing $86 million will cost $145 million and take until 2046 to pay off without an impact on millage. However, the district could borrow the same $86 million for $130 million and pay it off by 2040 if millage is raised 0.28%. Saving $15 million and paying off the debt six years earlier would cost taxpayers an additional $20 a year for three years, Stoltzfus explained. Funding the projects could occur through the phased purchase of five bonds through 2024. The board will continue discussion at its June 18 meeting.

Priority: A first project would be construction of an early childhood and kindergarten center. Superintendent Kevin Peart said Lampeter Elementary is over capacity in its ability to serve students, and that COVID-19 distancing restrictions may impact squeeze space even more. A new building would take a year to design and a year for construction. If the board approves soon, students could use the building by the fall of 2022, Stoltzfus said. The board also has the option of repurposing Strasburg Elementary or adding on to Lampeter Elementary to solve the capacity issue.

Quotable: “Any early information regarding enrollment would be very important as it relates to this. I still have a feeling we’re going to see a decrease in students due to the situation with the virus,” Scott Kimmel said. Peart will gather that information, and he said pre-COVID enrollment numbers came in as expected.

Final budget: The board will vote on its 2020-21 proposed final budget June 18. It includes no millage increase.