When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Aug. 7. Vice President Matthew Parido was absent.

What happened: The board approved a Targeted Support and Improvement plan for Lampeter-Strasburg High School for the 2023-24 school year.

Background: The state Department of Education assigns TSI designations to student groups if they perform below state guidelines with regard to academic proficiency or growth and exhibit chronic absenteeism, a low graduation rate or lack of career readiness, according to its website.

More: Andrew Godfrey, assistant superintendent, discussed the school’s TSI plan, stating that a “significant subgroup did not meet their targets under the federal and state guidelines.” During the 2021–22 school year, the school did not meet its standardized testing and graduation rate requirements for the special education subgroup, Godfrey said. As a result, education professionals developed a plan to improve the school’s standing. This plan will go into effect for the upcoming school year.

Goals: The plan includes goals for all students in the special education subgroup to see improvement in the Literature and Algebra I Keystone Exams. The school will also develop a transition instructional program to support post-school employment outcomes.

More Lampeter-Strasburg News:

What’s next: With the plan approved, the district will submit the plan to the state Department of Education and work through the year towards achieving its goals, “hopefully no longer having the designation moving into next school year,” Godfrey said.

Baseball award: The Lampeter-Strasburg High School baseball team received a Team Academic Excellence Award from the American Baseball Coaches Association. It’s one of seven school baseball teams in Pennsylvania to receive the award. This award goes to high school or college teams with a cumulative grade point average over 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Next meeting: The board will meet again Aug. 21.