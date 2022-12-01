When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Nov. 21.

What happened: The board approved the next step in the feasibility study recommendations for renovations to Martin Meylin Middle School proposed by Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, a Mechanicsburg-based architectural design firm. This paves the way for the board to form an agreement with Crabtree to perform the conceptual design work for school improvements.

Background: The school was constructed in 1967 and renovations are necessary due to the age of the building. District Business Manager Keith Stoltzfus said the Building and Grounds Committee indicated the the cost of renovations to be in the range of $39 million to $42 million.

Timeline: School board member Suzanne Knowles asked if there is a time frame the board would have to act by for the project to move forward. Stoltzfus replied there is no specific timeline for Crabtree to provide design documents. However, he said that by late next fall or early winter, the board should be ready for the renovation bid process.

No tax increase: James Byrnes asked if this project will significantly impact millage rates for the school district. “We’re hoping to keep as is with only the slightest possibility of an increase,” Byrnes said. “That’s correct,” Stoltzfus replied. “We’ve already borrowed for these critical capital projects including Martin Meylin, so no tax increase is anticipated for these renovations.”

What’s next: Crabtree is expected to provide the design proposal to the board at the Dec. 5 meeting.

Other news: Lampeter-Strasburg High School Principal Benjamin Feeney presented initiatives and comprehensive planning goals which include meeting the social and emotional needs of students and staff, supporting the academic needs of all students, and providing pupils with the tools to be post-secondary and/or career ready. Samaritan Counseling Center will provide wellness screening for ninth graders who have agreed to participate on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Student impact: Programs such as the Xello and Link Crew hill assist students in preparing for life after high school, and Chick-fil-A Leader Academy provides students with valuable leadership skills and principles. Feeney also highlighted the recent activities of students including a food drive in which 3,000 items were donated to the local food bank and Mini-Thon, a dance event to raise money for Four Diamonds to help fight childhood cancer takes place Dec. 4.