When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, March 7, in person and audio streamed on YouTube.

What happened: The board approved raising the School Age Child Care tuition rate from $4.50 an hour to $5 an hour for the 2022-23 school year.

Why it’s important: Business Manager Keith Stolzfus explained the hourly rate is well below the average of similar programs in the area. He said the finance committee had discussed the increasing costs of staffing and running the program and that even with the increase, the rate remains below area averages.

Background: The district’s School Age Child Care program is licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to provide before and after school childcare for children in kindergarten through fifth grades. The SACC program currently operates at Lampeter and Hans Herr elementary schools.

Food service budget: The finance committee also had discussed the food service budget and historical losses that have accumulated over the past decade. The board approved moving $320,000 from the unassigned general fund balance to cover the deficit.

Quotable: “Current year, with high levels of subsidies, increased participation and unfortunately very low staffing levels, we are doing very well financially this year,” Stoltzfus said. “This would be a transfer to clear that past due balance from the food service operation.”

Professional development: The board approved a $52,250 contract for 2022-23 with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 to provide professional development for teachers who will use hybrid learning in their classrooms.

Textbook approval: The board adopted a new statistics textbook for Advanced Placement classes at a cost of $10,703.10.

Two other items: The board set senior class graduation date for June 3; Superintendent Kevin Peart recognized Martin Meylin Middle School Principal Jamie Raum for his contribution to the district following board approval of his resignation. Raum will retire this year after 21 years in the district.