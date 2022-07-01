When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, June 13.

What happened: Alex Hershey, the father of a kindergarten student, asked the board about school safety measures.

Why it matters: Hershey said he was concerned about safety at Lampeter-Strasburg in light of the recent elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

District response: Superintendent Kevin Peart said the district’s number one job is to ensure the safety of students and staff. He said each of the district’s buildings has undergone a vulnerabilities assessment, and any recommendations from the assessment were implemented without any delay. Peart said any time a school incident occurs anywhere, administrators debrief, discuss it and review the district’s own safety measures. He said the district works closely with the school resource officers, local police chiefs and Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 on school safety issues.

Quotable: “The biggest thing I can recommend to our students and parents is if you see something, say something,” Peart said.

Budget: Board members approved a $58.30 million 2022-23 budget with a 1.9% property tax increase, which is below the district’s 4% Act 1 index allowed by the state.

Tax rate: The tax rate will increase from 17.2485 mills to 17.5762. For an average property in the district with an assessed value of $251,900 this will mean an increase of $82.55, bringing the total real estate tax bill to $4,427.44.

Filling the gap: The budget is a deficit budget; expenditures are anticipated to outpace revenue by $800,000. The shortfall will be covered using the unassigned fund balance.

Personnel: The board approved hiring Cory Robinson as assistant principal at Martin Meylin Middle School with a salary of $82,278. Two head coaches were approved: Taylor J. Garraffa for varsity girls soccer and Steven K. Villbrandt for varsity girls basketball.

Next meeting: No meetings will be held in July. The next school board meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Lampeter-Strasburg Administration Building, 1600 Book Road, Lancaster.