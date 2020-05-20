When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, May 18.

What happened: During an audio-only YouTube meeting, the board approved a proposed final budget with no tax increase for the 2020-21 school year. A vote on the final budget will occur June 18.

Background: The budget reflects revenues of $53.5 million and expenditures of $56.5 million. The $3 million deficit will come from the unassigned fund balance. With the tax rate continuing at 16.9269 mills, the owner of a property valued at $216,400 will pay about $3,663 in school taxes.

Quotable: “Obviously this is a trying time,” said Scott Kimmel, finance committee chair. “We felt holding the line on taxes was the prudent thing to do for the community.”

Community input: The board received 26 responses to its request for community input on future building plans. Superintendent Kevin Peart asked the board for a decision on Lampeter Elementary, which currently operates above capacity because of an increase of special needs students. Options are repurposing Strasburg Elementary, adding on to Lampeter Elementary, or the recommended option of constructing a new early childhood/kindergarten building. Because the feasibility study took place before COVID-19 presented possible impacts on the budget and enrollment, the board decided to continue discussion at the June 8 board meeting.

Details: The proposed budget and the feasibility study can be viewed at l-spioneers.org.

Also: The board had previously approved changing traffic on Rosier Way to one way from the field house to the high school parking lot entrance, a safety measure unsurfaced in the feasibility study.

New principal: Michele Westphal, assistant high school principal, was selected as the Lampeter Elementary principal.