When: Lampeter-Strasburg virtual school board meeting, Oct. 5, with no ability for public comment because live chat was disabled.

What happened: The board gave the nod to the administration to increase, on a moment’s notice, limits on fan attendance at sporting events if the state eases restrictions, much to the dismay of parents of student-athletes.

Background: At the recommendation of district solicitor Robert Frankhouser, the district reverted to limits of 25 spectators indoors and 250 outdoors, less than a week after it had increased them during a special meeting called specifically to revise spectator limits. The Sept. 29 special meeting came after a district judge in Pittsburgh declared Gov. Tom Wolf’s limits on gatherings unconstitutional. However, two days later on Oct. 1, a federal appeals court approved Wolf’s request for a stay. Frankhouser warned that more state guidance is forthcoming.

Board vote: Noting that such last-minute changes inhibit its ability to call a meeting, the board unanimously voted to let the administration implement spectator guidelines it approved Sept. 29: Home team players and cheerleaders receive three tickets; the band plays Thursday for family members, then sits near the end zone at Friday games without performing on field; spectators must wear masks and social distance; no student section, away visitors or concessions are allowed.

One family’s story: “Every week that passes by without being able to support and cheer on our student-athletes in person, is like stealing memories and experiences that can never be regained,” Arlin and Kim Stoltzfus wrote in a letter submitted to the board prior to the meeting. Kim said in a phone interview that her son, a senior football player and part of the homecoming court, received two tickets to the Oct. 2 homecoming football game. Kim said she and her 80-year-old father used the tickets. Her husband watched from behind the stadium fence as she escorted their son onto the field. She said many families, and even the band, were behind the fence while the “huge stadium” was nearly empty. “The governor is using our kids as a political tool,” she said. She started a Facebook group called “Free the fans … let our kids play” that has 378 members.

Update: On Oct. 6, the day after this meeting, Wolf announced new standards expanding crowd size. They replace the former recommendation of no more than 250 people at outdoor gatherings and no more than 25 at indoor gatherings. For indoor gatherings, 20% of capacity will be allowed for venues that hold up to 2,000 people; 15% for a venue holding 2,001-10,000; and 10%, to a maximum of 3,750, for facilities holding over 10,000. Outdoor events will be allowed 25% of capacity for venues that hold up to 2,000 people; up to 20% for a venue holding 2,001-10,000; and 15% with a cap of 7,500 where more than 10,000 people would otherwise fit.