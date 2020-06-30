When: School board meeting, via YouTube audio, June 29.

What happened: The board approved entering into the design phase for an early childhood and kindergarten center. The new building could cost up to $14 million, but this approval only commits the district to $187,500 plus soft costs for design services provided by Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates.

Background: The project is the first step in a multiyear, $86 million plan to improve district buildings, parking and traffic on the campus. At a previous meeting, RBC Capital Markets presented a debt service analysis to gauge affordability, but the board probably won’t act on a long-term financing plan until next spring, said Business Manager Keith Stolzfus. For now, the district will start design work only on the pre-K and kindergarten center, which won’t require borrowing money.

COVID-19 impact on enrollment: Peart reported that of 800 respondents to a survey, less than 5% said they don’t plan to send their students to school next year because of COVID-19 concerns.

Quotable: “Knowing that the capacity issue will continue at Lampeter Elementary, likely when schools reopen, but certainly when a vaccine is available and the pandemic is no longer a threat, we recommend approval of the preliminary schematic design services,” Peart said. Such a step, he said, avoids the loss of an additional year and adverse impact on the instructional program.

Other action: The board approved two health and safety plans required by the Pennsylvania Department of Education before athletics can resume or buildings can reopen. PDE requires the plans be posted on the district website before activities resume July 1.