When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, April 19, in person for members and YouTube for others.

What happened: The board approved revising its approach to long-range capital projects based on work to be done across all campus buildings rather than making improvements one building at a time.

Background: At a buildings and grounds meeting prior to the board meeting, Larry Lovato from Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates showed revisions for two bid packages. The first package replaces HVAC and associated electrical work at Hans Herr Elementary, Martin Middle School and the high school. The second package addresses general construction needs at all buildings, roofing at Martin Meylin and the administration building, and HVAC units for the high school fitness center, middle school gym and Lampeter Elementary vestibule. Previously, the board had approved a breakout of needs building by building with line item costs associated with each improvement.

Timing: Revisions also employ timeframes when building occupancy is low. The first package will be designed now and go out for bid in September; the second will be designed in the fall and bid in the spring of 2022. Lovato said long lead times are prudent considering construction costs, supply acquisition, and being able to complete projects at the right time of the year, such as replacing windows in summer.

Cost: Estimated cost for the first package is $1.2 million to $1.3 million and the second is $3.8 million to $5.2 million. Business manager Keith Stoltzfus said the district’s strong financial standing provides ability to pay in multiple ways: with debt service because the district paid off some debt early, through a $9.5 million loan it recently secured at low interest rate, or through federal grants.

Also: Lovato gave an update on the proposed early childhood center. Development plans have been submitted to West Lampeter Township. Geotechnical and stormwater management reports show no surprises in terms of water penetration or ground suitability to support the new structure. Interior design is ongoing with a cost estimate expected by early June.

Board goals: Discussion of board initiatives compiled during a recent retreat included a request to keep in place some COVID-19 communication practices, especially YouTube livestreams of meetings, after the emergency resolution is rescinded.