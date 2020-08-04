When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: In a reversal of previously approved plans to totally reopen Lampeter-Strasburg schools, the board approved a hybrid instructional model for high school only, in which students with last names A-L attend Monday and Tuesday, and students with last names M-Z attend Thursday and Friday. The three remaining days will be online instruction and teachers will be onsite all five days.

Board action: The board amended its two plans for reopening schools and for athletics to read that Pennsylvania health and safety guidelines take precedence over district guidelines. Since board approval June 29 of health and safety plans, state guidelines on social distancing have changed.

Quotable: “There’s no perfect plan and guidelines change daily,” said Superintendent Kevin Peart. Among changes are face coverings and 6 feet of social distance.

Background: A district survey found 14% of high school families intend to seek online versus face-to-face instruction for their students. Peart said the high school is unable to meet the state’s social distancing standards with so many seeking face-to-face instruction.

K-8: The survey showed 20% of elementary and middle school families will opt for online instruction, and almost all of them are in kindergarten, first or second grade. That number makes social distancing feasible and allows the district to keep with its original plan for in-person learning for K-8 students. Families at all grade levels may choose online-only instruction.

Face coverings: Students and staff won’t need to wear face coverings all day, for example, in classrooms where social distancing happens. They are required on buses, in hallways, cafeteria food lines or other congregating areas unless medically excused. Face shields are acceptable face coverings.

Questions: Up to 306 viewers had an active chat session on the audio-only YouTube meeting. Peart encouraged those with questions to contact school principals. Health and safety plans are posted at l-spioneers.org. Specific building procedures are communicated to families school by school, Peart said.

Other: Students won’t take the Keystone exams or PSSAs in September, an option offered this year by federal and state departments of education because the tests were canceled last spring when schools closed suddenly. Assistant Superintendent Andrew Godfrey said students received modified learning in the spring, were off all summer, will face many unknowns upon return, so September tests won’t be required.