When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Oct. 18, in person and livestreamed.

What happened: Michael Mood, senior manager with BBD LLP, reviewed findings of the independent audit of district finances for the 2020-21 school year. The audit found no deficiencies, weaknesses or instances of noncompliance.

Also: At almost every meeting, the board discusses the principles for governance and leadership as set forth by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. In the absence of the superintendent, board President Melissa Herr led the discussion of the commitment to “govern effectively,” and she referenced the clean audit as evidence of the administration’s financial competency. However, parent Melissa Smith asked about a different principle: “communicate clearly.” Smith said an email she sent to the board went unanswered for some time before a board member acknowledged it. In a followup email, board Secretary Mary Williams said Superintendent Kevin Peart had spoken to Smith by phone to say her email had been received.

Quotable: “As a board, we don’t all individually respond because that is an information portal, if you will, and we don’t want to be all going off on different tangents in a response,” Herr said, adding the board has directed the superintendent to respond to emails addressed to the board as a whole.

Background: To comply with state law, the district last July set up email accounts for each board member and for the board as a whole. The email addresses are posted on the website at l-spioneers.org/school-board. When emails are addressed to the whole board, automated responses don’t send, but they are seen by board members, the superintendent, business manager and board secretary. When emails go to individual addresses, automated responses do send. After the meeting, Herr said because email accounts are new, board members aren’t accustomed to checking them frequently. She indicated the board will consider setting guidelines for answering emails within a certain amount of time.