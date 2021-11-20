When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Nov. 16, in person and livestreamed.

What happened: Principal Benjamin Feeney presented an update on the high school’s three comprehensive planning goals and initiatives to support them.

Goal 1: Support social-emotional needs students and staff. Teen Hope, a mental health screening program for ninth graders takes place this week. The high school will expand resources for the Student Assistance Program to help students who experience barriers to learning by giving the assessor more hours. School-based counseling services will increase so students won’t have to leave school. The school will strengthen advisory and Link Crew programs to ease the transition into high school.

Quotable: “It becomes a coveted role to become a mentor to some of the younger students,” Feeney said, referring to upperclassmen who mentor freshmen.

Goal 2: Meet the academic needs of all students including subgroups. Leadership is looking into developing an honors program. Supplemental instruction will be offered for students to meet graduation requirements through pathways instead of exams as an alternative. Administrators will audit all departments’ academic offerings to ensure they align with students’ post secondary plans whether career, military or college.

Goal 3: Provide students with tools to succeed in high school and beyond. As part of students’ graduation projects, the school offers Xello, an online program to “help students pave their path” toward meeting graduation goals, Feeney said.

Also: Feeney also mentioned a recent activities fair increased signups among the student body in school clubs. In addition, teachers’ professional development included training on new student performance measures, a wellness workshop, and sessions on understanding refugees, poverty simulation, building empathy and technology.

Tests: Andrew Godfrey reported on the results of the classroom diagnostic test. The test is given three times a year to gauge students’ progression toward year-end achievement. The first test typically shows what appears to be low marks, though they are in line with learning expectations.

Outgoing: The terms of board members Scott Kimmel and Patricia Pontz expire this year. “It’s truly been an honor,” Pontz said. “L-S is a very special place, and we’ve been fortunate to have such a strong board and administration. My children have personally benefited from it and I have benefited from it, and I wish you all well in the future.”