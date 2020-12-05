When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Dec. 3.

What happened: The board approved guidelines for attendance at winter sports that align with spectator limits set by the state to decrease potential exposure to COVID-19.

Background: Athletic director Branden Lippy outlined the new limits in a document that will be posted at l-spioneers.org. Indoor competition areas are capped at 10% capacity in addition to social distancing. For high school wrestling meets and basketball games, that translates to 100 spectators in the main gymnasium. At the middle school main gym, wrestling meets may have 49 spectators. No spectators can be accommodated for seventh and eighth grade boys basketball or for seventh grade girls basketball, which take place in the upstairs high school gym. Swimming, which happens at the L-S YMCA, also allows no fans.

Quotable: Superintendent Kevin Peart noted that staff count toward the maximum limits. “Some of our locations are so small that when you take 10% and add staff to that … it unfortunately does not permit for the attending of any spectators, even one per participant, because we would not be in compliance with the (state’s) mitigation order.”

Masks: In response to a question about face coverings from board member Patricia Pontz, Lippy said all schools within the Lancaster-Lebanon League and almost all schools within District 3 require masks during practices and during competition, with the exception of swimming. The mask mandate applies to spectators and staff as well.

Away fans: L-S guidelines allow away visitors. Currently, players and coaches get two tickets each for family members. Board member Matt Parido suggested that when restrictions ease, more tickets be offered to home fans as opposed to away fans. “If (a) player had three tickets and that other ticket went to a sibling who lived in their house, it seems to me that that is a little bit closer to what our school philosophy is.”

Also: The board reappointed Melissa Herr as board president and Patricia Pontz as vice president.