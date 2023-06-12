When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, June 5.

What happened: The board approved the adoption of the final budget and tax increase for the 2023-24 fiscal year beginning July 1. Kelly Osborne was the only board member who voted against it.

The cost: The budget includes a 2.2% real estate tax increase. The millage rate will now be 17.9629 — an increase of 0.39 — totaling $17.96 in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed taxable property valuation. Based on the median homestead value of $218,950, a homeowner in the district will pay an additional $84.66 in real estate taxes for the upcoming fiscal year.

Personnel: Superintendent Kevin Peart introduced Jennifer Harr, the new assistant principal for Hans Herr Elementary School. Harr will begin her role July 1 with an annual salary of $88,000. Also, pending receipt of required documentation, the board approved Melissa Swarr as the new assistant principal for Lampeter-Strasburg High School, beginning July 1. Her annual salary is $96,000.

Backgrounds: Harr holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education-English, master’s degree in educational leadership, and principal K–12 certification from York College of Pennsylvania. She previously worked as an English teacher at York Suburban Middle School. Swarr holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degrees in Spanish from Millersville University, as well as a Master of Arts in educational administration from the University of Phoenix. Swarr holds principal pre-K–12 certification. She is coming from a role as assistant principal at Conestoga Valley High School.

Baseball field sponsor: The board approved a corporate sponsorship agreement of the district’s varsity baseball field with Rip Lawhead, State Farm Insurance agent, in partnership with Market Street Sports Group. Lawhead will receive naming and signage rights during the extent of the agreement, as well as other on-site and media perks.

What’s next: Over the next three years, Lawhead will invest $17,500 in the baseball field. Of that, $8,785 will go to L-S (with the remainder going to Market Street Sports or Lawhead’s own marketing expenses for the field). The school district’s agreement with Lawhead will expire in July 2026.

Next meeting: The next meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7.