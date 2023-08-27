When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Aug. 21.

What happened: The school board approved the resignation of three of the district’s School Age Child Care, known as SACC, employees.

Resignations: The three individuals who resigned are Julie L. Palmer, former SACC group supervisor of Hans Herr Elementary School, whose resignation is retroactively effective Aug. 9; Tina M. Zellman, former SACC assistant group supervisor of Lampeter Elementary School, whose resignation is retroactively effective Aug. 9; and Maya K. Pieters, former SACC aide of Lampeter Elementary School. Pieters changed positions to become a special education teacher assistant at Lampeter Elementary School on Aug. 22.

More Lampeter-Strasburg News:

Hiring: Lampeter-Strasburg is hiring employees for their SACC department to fill the openings at Lampeter and Hans Herr elementary schools. The district will interview candidates as they apply, and immediate start is available with hours available between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the before- and after-school programs.

Background: SACC includes before- and after-school programs as well as kindergarten wrap-around programs. Staff are considered to be child-oriented adults who are able to provide a “home-away-from-home” environment, according to the district’s website.

Next meeting: The next school board meeting is Sept. 5.