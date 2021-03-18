When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, March 15, via Zoom for members and YouTube for others.

What happened: High school graduation will be outdoors on June 4 with a rain date of June 5. The board also approved the last day of school for other students, barring unforeseen events, of June 8, an early dismissal day.

Graduation: Superintendent Kevin Peart said, “We do not yet know what that (graduation) ceremony will look like.” Senior class representatives are discussing with Principal Benjamin Feeney multiple options that follow the district’s COVID-19 health and safety plan.

Inside or out: Graduation is typically held outdoors on a Friday evening, moving indoors to the Performing Arts Center if weather necessitates. This year, indoors is prohibitive because seniors typically sit onstage where social distancing cannot be maintained. Possibilities are “wide open,” Peart said, mentioning that last year’s drive-thru ceremony received rave reviews.

Lampeter Elementary: Principal Michele Westphal discussed her first year as principal. Students at Lampeter attend in person every day, going to recess, the cafeteria and specials classrooms.

Quotable: “They truly have gotten all of those learning experiences this year, even given the health and safety guidelines in place,” Westphal said, explaining that some pandemic practices have had positive impacts on learning.

Pandemic practices: Six-foot spacing in classrooms means each student has an independent learning zone, which keeps students focused on learning. Fewer students in the cafeteria allows students to “actually get their lunch eaten.” Reduced numbers of students on the playground results in fewer accidents. All these distancing measures also decrease unwanted behaviors. Conversely, distancing limits interaction among students beyond their 15- to 20-student cohorts. This creates concern for their social-emotional needs, Westphal said, and staff will seek ways to increase socialization next year.

Outcome: “Some of these things were forced upon us, but they tie into our growth goals moving forward,” Westphal said. “Overall it’s been a great year.”