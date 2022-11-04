When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board special meeting, Oct. 24.

What happened: The board appointed Kari Steinbacher to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of board member Scott Arnst.

Background: Arnst’s resignation from the board was accepted at the Oct. 3 meeting. His intent to resign had been known in advance and was advertised in print and on the district website for interested applicants with a submission deadline of Oct. 4. The local Democratic and Republican parties were also contacted. At that time three submissions had been received. The board had extensive discussion about the deadline but eventually decided to hold to the Oct. 4 deadline.

Quotable: “We have a great need to come up with a better and more defined time plan,” board President Melissa Herr said.

Deliberation: By the Oct. 4 deadline, the board had received 12 applications, two of which were later retracted. The board held non-public interviews with the 10 applicants before and after the Oct. 17 work session. At the special meeting Oct. 24 the board discussed the candidates, referring to them by letter designation rather than name. The pool was quickly narrowed to three, then two before the board’s decision to appoint Steinbacher.

Why it’s important: Steinbacher’s term will end November 2023. The position on the board will be up for election in next year’s election.

What happens next: At the end of the meeting board member David Beiler indicated he would soon be submitting his resignation due to conflicts with his work. The board could choose another candidate from the interview process just used, or it could start over with new advertisements.