- When: School board meeting, Nov. 4.

- What happened: Superintendent Kevin Peart commented on enrollment projections, a component of a feasibility study presented Oct. 21 to the Buildings and Grounds Committee by Larry Levato of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates Architects.

- Why it’s important: Peart compiled a separate growth projections report for 2019 to 2024 that looks at census data, new home subdivisions, building capacity and enrollment projections. Peart said all buildings are in good shape with the exception of Lampeter Elementary.

- Quotable: “Spaces that were intended for certain uses are not being utilized for those purposes but more for ancillary services — reading and math assistance — just because we’re growing out of those needs,” Peart said.

- Notable: Peart’s report shows the district capacity for K-2 elementary students is 1,301, but projected enrollment would exceed that by 29 students in 2020, 67 students in 2021, 104 students in 2022, 66 students in 2023 and 47 students in 2024. Conversely, middle and high school buildings have capacity to hold the projected numbers of students.

- Background: The feasibility study analyzes all district buildings including student population, building capacity and configuration and traffic flow. One of many options is a new primary building for kindergarten, school-age child care and a preschool.

- What’s next: The board will evaluate options later this year and engage the community in discussion. Reports are posted here.

